In-state athlete enjoys VT atmosphere
Among the players from Virginia Tech's own state to take in the night game against Notre Dame was athlete Aidan Ryan.
The sophomore out of Fredericksburg (Va.) Monroe doesn't yet hold an offer from the Hokies, but saw plenty to like in Blacksburg - and got a bit of a glimpse as to where the coaches see him in terms of a future offer. He talked with the full braintrust in his recruitment: coordinator Bud Foster, area recruiter Zohn Burden, and defensive backs coach Brian Mitchell. They primarily worked to build bonds with the 6-1, 170-pound youngster.
"I got to talk to coach Bud Foster, Coach Zohn Burden and Coach Brian Mitchell," he explained. "We mostly talked about my season so far and my interest in Hokie football.
"Unfortunately they're not [ready to consider an offer] yet, they just tell me to keep working hard."
Ryan's sophomore film is impressive, and it shows an athlete who could factor in at a number of different positions in college, depending on how his body grows over the next couple years.
"My season is going really well so far I like to think," he said. "I am 4th in my area for receiving with 19 catches for 330 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. On defense I have one interception and four pass breakups with around 40 tackles."
Of course, getting to hobnob with the VT coaching staff was but one part of the visit to Blacksburg. He also got to take in everything that is a night game in Lane Stadium. From "Enter Sandman" to the final whistle, the experience was one he won't soon forget.
"The atmosphere in the stadium was unbelievable," he said. "The part I enjoyed the most was easily the instant connection to the fans and the people around you."
The product on the field, unfortunately, didn't quite live up to the hype of the game or the atmosphere around it. While Virginia Tech battled for the better part of three quarters against Notre Dame, the game got away from them late, and resulted in a 45-23 loss.
Ryan actually saw some bright signs for the future in that performance nonetheless.
"I think that the team actually played really well for the first half but they lost their momentum after the ND fumble recovery for a TD [shortly before halftime]," he said.
North Carolina, Old Dominion, Penn State, and Virginia are among the other schools showing interest in Ryan - he's been to a home game at UVa already this Fall, and is in the works to set one up with each of UNC and Penn State - and it's only a matter of time before programs recognize him as they type of player who can help them succeed in the future. When the offers roll in, it's clear that the experience at Virginia Tech set solid groundwork for the Hokies' recruitment of him.