Among the players from Virginia Tech's own state to take in the night game against Notre Dame was athlete Aidan Ryan.

The sophomore out of Fredericksburg (Va.) Monroe doesn't yet hold an offer from the Hokies, but saw plenty to like in Blacksburg - and got a bit of a glimpse as to where the coaches see him in terms of a future offer. He talked with the full braintrust in his recruitment: coordinator Bud Foster, area recruiter Zohn Burden, and defensive backs coach Brian Mitchell. They primarily worked to build bonds with the 6-1, 170-pound youngster.

"I got to talk to coach Bud Foster, Coach Zohn Burden and Coach Brian Mitchell," he explained. "We mostly talked about my season so far and my interest in Hokie football.

"Unfortunately they're not [ready to consider an offer] yet, they just tell me to keep working hard."

Ryan's sophomore film is impressive, and it shows an athlete who could factor in at a number of different positions in college, depending on how his body grows over the next couple years.

"My season is going really well so far I like to think," he said. "I am 4th in my area for receiving with 19 catches for 330 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. On defense I have one interception and four pass breakups with around 40 tackles."