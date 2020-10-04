 HokieHaven - In photos: Virginia Tech 38, Duke 31
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-04 13:12:20 -0500') }} football

In photos: Virginia Tech 38, Duke 31

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
See action photos from Virginia Tech's 38-31 victory in Durham Saturday evening.


