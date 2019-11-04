Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-04 07:06:45 -0600') }}
football
Edit
In photos: Hokies upended by Irish
Tim Sullivan •
HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
Virginia Tech was nipped late by Notre Dame. See photos from the action here.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}