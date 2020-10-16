HokieHaven - If I Were A Betting Man: Week 7 picks

The Big One, the really, really Big One in the SEC, is here. No. 2 Alabama visits No. 3 Georgia on Saturday night, and it is going to be a delight.

Georgia has been all about the defense the past two seasons. The Bulldogs have not surrendered more than 17 points in regulation to any foe (Tennessee had 21 last week, but one score was a defensive TD) except one: the 2019 LSU juggernaut. The Tigers put up 37 points against Georgia in the SEC championship game on their way to the national title.

With Alabama piling up 20 touchdowns in three games against Missouri, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, it is worth comparing this year’s Tide offense with last year’s Tigers when trying to forecast how Georgia’s defense will stack up Saturday.

Quarterback

I mean, you can’t really compete with Heisman winner Joe Burrow when he had arguably the greatest QB season in college football history, but Mac Jones has been way more than a game manager for Alabama this season. He leads the nation in passer rating, has completed 79.5 percent of his passes for 367 yards per game with eight TDs and one INT. Edge to Burrow, but not by as much as you would think.

Running back



Alabama’s Najee Harris has 10 rushing touchdowns on just 52 carries, which is patently absurd. He’s averaging 6.7 yards per carry and is looking every bit the five-star prospect and first-round draft pick he was pegged to be out of high school. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has been magnificent as a rookie with the Chiefs, averaged 6.6 per carry and 94 yards per game for the Tigers. Both awesome, but slight edge to Harris.

Receiving corps



Again, we’re talking about Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James here. LSU’s trio of Ja’Marr Chase (Biletnikoff Award winner), Justin Jefferson (first-round draft pick) and Terrace Marshall (three TDs in playoffs) ran absolutely wild all season and formed unbelievable chemistry with Burrow. But Alabama’s three-headed monster of Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith and John Metchie are all averaging more than 99 yards per game and the trio combined for three 60+ yard touchdown catches against Texas A&M alone. Edge to LSU, but it is close.

Offense line



For Big Ugly analysis, I have to turn to resident expert Mike Farrell, who knows the trenches like no other. From Farrell: On paper, the Alabama offensive line is much stronger than LSU’s group from last year, led by elite tackle Alex Leatherwood and young budding star Evan Neal. Deonte Brown and Landon Dickerson also have NFL futures, but this unit needs to step up and play better than it did against Ole Miss.

So upon further review, it appears Alabama stacks up favorably with 2019 LSU on offense, which doesn’t necessarily mean victory, but it should mean more SEC fireworks in Tuscaloosa, even if poor Nick Saban won’t be on the sideline as he deals with his positive COVID-19 test.

Forecasting the Week 7 fireworks for the Rivals publishers is Bryan Matthews from AUSports.com, who is intimately familiar with the Dawgs, the Tide and the SEC in general. For the analysts, it will be Adam Gorney, who knows his way around a betting slip.

Off we go.

Spreads are from Covers.com. All games are on Saturday unless noted and all times are ET.