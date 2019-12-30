News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-30 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

If Farley can't go, Hokies have another option in the Belk Bowl

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley has had a massive one-year turnaround. During his redshirt freshman season, the former quarterback flashed his potential - but also his inexperience, with impressive feats of athleticism mixed in with mistakes.

Caleb Farley's status is in doubt for the bowl game.
Caleb Farley's status is in doubt for the bowl game. (USA Today Sports Images)

Join HokieHaven.com today and get a 25% membership discount and $75 in FREE Nike gear! Click here for details!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}