The Rivals150 for the classes of 2025 and 2026 won't be updated until February of next year, but there are already a number of unranked prospects pounding at the door to the rankings. So as the high school season kicks into high gear, this week’s installment of I Got Five On It examines a handful of prospects that are making their respective cases to see their names when the lists refresh.

One of the more impressive unranked prospects at the recent Hoophall West invitational, Magee was also a standout at the loaded Section 7 event in Las Vegas a couple months back. At Hoophall, he showed out to the tune of a 19-point, three-rebound effort as coaches from Houston, Arizona State and UCLA looked on from the stands. Magee is quick end to end and boasts a tight handle that gives him the ability to take defenders off the bounce but also lead the break. He’s not afraid to let it fly from deep even if he needs to develop additional consistency from behind the arc. The 6-foot guard is a high upside prospect that could become a national prospect if he adds a couple inches, which he may well do considering he just turned 15 last month. Recruitment: Magee grew up an Arizona fan, but the Wildcats have not offered as of now. Arizona State has, however, and schools such as Oklahoma State and Iowa State are also in touch.

Jervis is showing signs of being the next national-level recruit at New York’s Archbishop Stepinac high school and impressed at the recent Hoophall West Invitational, where he helped his squad to a 2-0 record. The class of 2026 guard is all of 6-foot-4 and already boasts a smooth jumper to go along with his knack for shot-creation. Jervis has massive defensive upside based on his length and agility. So while he’s not a great defender as things stand, he certainly could develop into one down the road as he becomes more motivated and disciplined on that end of the floor. Jervis will kick in the door to the top 100 in the next update and seems like a lock to land major national offers down the road. Recruitment: Jervis currently holds offers from programs such as Fordham, St. John’s, Iona and Manhattan. His recruitment is a near-lock to attract some heavy hitters as he develops, however.

We’ve yet to see the Alabama-based Walker in person, but the games we’ve seen on tape are enough to suggest he has serious rankings potential. Walker is all of 6-foot-4 and is turning heads this season with massive scoring outbursts that show off a reliable three-point stroke but also the ability to get to the basket and finish through contact. Walker, who played last summer with Pro One on the Under Armour circuit, also makes an impact on the glass nearly every time he takes the floor. Recruitment: Auburn, St. John’s, George Mason and Alabama A&M have already offered Walker. Programs such as Ole Miss and Alabama are also interested.

The Virginia-based Stagg has proved himself to be worthy of a slot in the rankings and has also attracted the attention of college coaches in the last handful of months. He’s a bully of a frontcourt prospect with extremely promising rim protection skills and the ability to make a major difference on the glass every time he takes the floor. The 6-foot-9 Stagg also has the explosiveness to play above the rim, where he dunks anything he catches near the basket. Recruitment: Virginia Tech is the latest program to offer Stagg, who also holds invites from Hampton, Radford, Old Dominion and others. The Hokies are his lone high-major opportunity for the time being but that feels like it will change in the near future.

