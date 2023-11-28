Hunter Cattoor named to ESPN Events Invitational all-Tournament team
Virginia Tech may have fallen (well) short in the tournament final, but senior guard Hunter Cattoor impressed in his hometown.
The Orlando native was named to the ESPN Events Invitational All-Tournament team.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
The 6-3, 200-pound fifth-year player broke the school record for most made three-pointers in a career during the course of the tournament, and currently sits on 273 career treys. He went 8/25 beyond the arc in Orlando, 5/8 from two-point range, and 14/16 from the free-throw line in scoring 38 points. He added four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
The Hokies beat Boise State and Iowa State to advance to the event's final game, though they ran out of steam and were played off the court by champion FAU.
They'll have a chance to bounce back Wednesday evening - and Cattoor, who was 0/8 from deep in the loss, has as much bouncing back to do as anyone - with a trip to Auburn in the ACC/SEC Challenge. The game tips at 9:15 EST from eastern Alabama.
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---