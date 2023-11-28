Virginia Tech may have fallen (well) short in the tournament final, but senior guard Hunter Cattoor impressed in his hometown. The Orlando native was named to the ESPN Events Invitational All-Tournament team.

The 6-3, 200-pound fifth-year player broke the school record for most made three-pointers in a career during the course of the tournament, and currently sits on 273 career treys. He went 8/25 beyond the arc in Orlando, 5/8 from two-point range, and 14/16 from the free-throw line in scoring 38 points. He added four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. The Hokies beat Boise State and Iowa State to advance to the event's final game, though they ran out of steam and were played off the court by champion FAU. They'll have a chance to bounce back Wednesday evening - and Cattoor, who was 0/8 from deep in the loss, has as much bouncing back to do as anyone - with a trip to Auburn in the ACC/SEC Challenge. The game tips at 9:15 EST from eastern Alabama.