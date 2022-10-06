Virginia Tech's offensive line has struggled as much as perhaps any Power-5 unit in the country. According to PFF, the Hokies' team run-blocking grade of 48.9 is 63rd of 65 programs in the major conferences - only Indiana and Texas are worse. Pass-blocking has gone much better (No. 22 in Power-5), though the Hokies' mobile QB and desire to pass on early downs has made life a little easier there. So how did this happen? Let's look back through the recruiting classes that could - and in most cases, should - have contributed players to this group.

2017

Brown retired from football due to injuries prior to spring ball in 2020. He never saw the field for the Hokies.

A high school tight end whose obvious college future was as an offensive lineman, Smith made good on that potential. He contributed as a backup left guard as a redshirt freshman, then started the next three years. He was all-conference honorable mention as a junior, and earned his way onto the third team as a senior. He opted not to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility, which is understandable given his age and ability, and was selected in the sixth round of the Draft. He has not debuted for the Cardinals yet.

Now a sixth-year player (after a year at Fork Union, no less! He's going to be collecting social security before he's done with his college eligibility), Dzansi has been an every-game starter at left tackle - and one of the better performers up front. This is the first year since 2019 in which he's been a regular starter.

Christian Darrisaw initially signed in this class, but attended a PG year at Fork Union and reclassified to 2018.

2018

Darrisaw was a part-time starter as a true freshman in 2018, was an every-game starter (when healthy) the subsequent two years, and left for the NFL after just three years in college. He's been a starter for the Vikings since his rookie year. This is an obvious example of "good attrition" for a player who would otherwise be a fifth-year senior.

Tenuta redshirted in 2018 and was the "sixth lineman" in heavy formations instead of a tight end in 2019. He started five games toward the end of the year. He was an every-game starter (when healthy) the following two seasons. He left for the NFL after last year with a season of eligibility on the table. Obviously the nature of a coaching transition changes decision calculus for many guys, but he was a sixth-round pick who did not make the Bills' roster, and is now with the Colts, and yet to make his NFL debut. He's a guy who could have benefitted greatly from a year under Joe Rudolph (though he made the decision to depart long before Rudolph's hire), and could have benefitted the Hokies as well. He's also the son of a longtime college coach for whom a rookie-minimum $700k salary is not life-changing money (whereas developing to be a second- or third-round pick could have landed him a multi-million contract.

Culver was the sort of prospect whose body type was perfect for developing a couple years, and then unleashing onto the college football world. Alas, he was never able to get to full health, and medically retired at the conclusion of the 2020 season without ever seeing the field.

Harris was an undersized-but-effective starter for a strong program in metro Atlanta. He even earned a couple games of action during his true freshman year in 2018, but got just 64 snaps in 2019 before entering the Transfer Portal. He ended up at Mercer, where he played the 2020 and 2021 seasons - being a regular starter but not sniffing all-conference for a middling FCS team sort of tells the story of a missed evaluation here. He is now at UCF as a grad transfer, but does not start for the Knights.

The Hokies also lost a commitment from three-star Jordan McFadden shortly before the early signing period. He was a regular contributor at Clemson as a redshirt freshman, and has started every game when healthy in the time since. He is en track for his second consecutive all-ACC honor.

2019

Nester was the jewel of Virginia Tech's 2019 class. A onetime Ohio State commit whose relationship with the Buckeyes soured over time, Virginia Tech was able to fend off Penn State and West Virginia to land him. He immediately looked the part, playing 585 snaps as a true freshman - and performing reasonably well, all things considered. However, the staff gave classmate Bryan Hudson even more snaps (696) to fulfill a recruiting promise, even though Hudson looked a long way from ready to play at the Power-5 level. While Nester earned more playing time than Hudson in 2020 (more about that in a moment!) the damage was done. This rubbed Nester the wrong way, and he transferred to home-state West Virginia, where he's now contributed in back-to-back victories over Virginia Tech. His departure is perhaps second only to Hendon Hooker's as the most obvious example of the previous coaching staff's profound, inexcusable deficiencies in managing a roster.

Hudson was another recruiting coup for the Hokies, with Alabama, Louisville, and Ohio State among the programs they bested for his signature. The tales of Nester and Hudson are inextricably intertwined, as noted above: Hudson was forced onto the field as a true freshman to fulfill a recruiting promise to him, and did not have an easy go of it. He continued to struggled as a sophomore, and saw his playing time decrease accordingly. With little faith that the VT staff was the right choice to get him to the levels he wanted to reach (and with a year of eligibility burned during his true freshman season when he has no business being on the field), he opted to transfer closer to home. He has spent the past two years at Louisville, and was a solid-if-unspectacular (what the Hokies wouldn't give for another OL with that description!) contributor at center and right guard last year before playing every snap to-date at center this season.

At long last, we arrive at our second player who is still on the roster! A local prospect who worked hard to earn his VT offer after several visits, he made an early commitment and stuck with it. Hanson got sparing snaps as a true freshman and managed to preserve his redshirt for that year. The previous coaching staff continued to bring him along slowly, and his only appearances in the abbreviated 2020 season came on special teams. Last year he was once again used sparingly, with only 23 total snaps. As a redshirt junior this year (potentially with sophomore eligibility wince the shortened 2020 season doesn't count against anyone), he's played every snap at left guard. It would be fair to say he has struggled, particularly in the ground game, though he's been solid in pass protection. He's one of the very few guys who has been brought along in the typical path for an offensive lineman at the Power-5 level, with steadily increasing playing time before blossoming as an upperclassman. Despite that, you could say the previous coaching staff did him a disservice by not giving him more time as a backup last year to prepare him for the future (though they obviously didn't care because they were dead-men walking from the beginning, and when JC Price stepped in as interim, he didn't seem to have much of a cohesive plan for running a program).

Another in-state player who visited a number of top programs but included an FCS squad among his finalists (which may tell you how coveted he was by some of the Power-5 options), he made an early commitment to the Orange and Maroon. He didn't contribute as a true freshman, and called it quits at the conclusion of that season after multiple concussion scares.

2020

A high school DE/OT whose preference was for the former but whose NFL chances come at the latter, he played on defense his first year in Blacksburg, then flipped to offense as a redshirt freshman. Unhappy with his development and looking to a new coaching staff in Blacksburg as a good reason to seek a fresh start, and he ended up at USF. He has appeared sparingly in three games for the Bulls this year.

Clements kept an extremely low profile on the recruiting trail: the Hokies offered him in June prior to his senior year, and he didn't utter a word until his commitment shortly before the early Signing Period. He was a classic "he has the frame, let's build the body" type of offensive line prospect. He redshirted as a true freshman, then actually emerged as the Hokies' most-used offensive tackle last season. According to PFF he was a solid run-blocker, though given what we've seen of him this year - difficulty holding the point of attack on the right side - that should be taken with a grain of salt and perhaps evaluated a little more closely.

Moore was a Hokie Haven sleeper pick to outperform his recruiting rankings, and it's fair to say the redshirt sophomore has already done that. He played the vast majority of healthy snaps at right guard last year after his redshirt, and certainly didn't look out of place, to say the least. PFF has not been enamored with him so far as an every-down player at RG this year, though to the eye of this experienced observer, the other guard position and right tackle have been bigger problems up front.

2021

Initially a linebacker prospect like big bro Dax, Hollifield had a much bigger body, and was initially projected as a DE/TE by the coaching staff. During his true freshman year, he was switched to center, and played in a backup capacity there.

Goodner redshirted last year and has yet to debut in the base offense this year.

Canon Boone also decommitted from Virginia Tech and ultimately signed with Mississippi State.

2022

Although Virginia Tech is giving him a go on defense (his personal preference), Givens was ranked out of high school as an offensive lineman, and his upside is much higher on that side of the ball. He even participated in the Under Armour All-America Game as a tight end. We shall see how h-is long-term future plays out, but as he continues to develop physically and in the playbook, he may bounce around a bit before settling into a final role.

The younger brother of starting RG Kaden Moore, Braelin has a little more size and athletic upside, but is obviously just a true freshman - and that's a position where true freshman rarely see the field. He was the first member of his OL class to play, getting some special teams snaps as well as a couple sixth-lineman snaps.

As should be expected for true freshman offensive linemen, these guys are yet to see the field. Head coach Brent Pry has hinted that Chaplin is likely going to get a few snaps (while preserving his redshirt) down the road.

Jakson LaHue also committed to Virginia Tech, but pulled back from his pledge after the coaching change and signed with Mississippi State.

Incoming transfers

After plenty of success in four years at Maryland, Jordan opted to seek greener pastures in Blacksburg. He contributed at both center and right guard in 2021, and has been the locked-in starter at center in 2022.