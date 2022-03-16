How to beat the Horns
Teams haven't beaten Texas much this season - the Horns took just 11 losses this year. What happened in those games?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Point distribution shift
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news