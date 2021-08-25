How the ACC's best players would be rated in Madden

1. QB Sam Howell, UNC

It’s a battle between Howell and Spencer Rattler for the best quarterback in college football, and Howell's quick decisions would be fun to watch in video game fashion.

2. QB DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson

Uiagalelei had a huge game last year against Notre Dame, and that was just a preview of things to come as he could be a Cam Newton-type in the game.

3. WR Justyn Ross, Clemson

Ross is back from a neck issue that was scary for a bit, but if he’s healthy there are few who can stop him.

4. DE Myles Murphy, Clemson

Murphy had an amazing freshman season as he lived up to the five-star hype. This year should be even better.

5. QB D’Eriq King, Miami

The knee injury keeps him this low. Otherwise he’d be near 90. If he can bounce back, he’s hard to stop in real life or in a game.

6. WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

The best player in the ACC you’ve probably not paid attention to, he would put up monster numbers in the game.

7. DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Bresee's inside attack complements Murphy’s outside attack so well that the Clemson defensive line would almost be unfair in the game.

8. WR Jordan Addison, Pitt

Addison is an elite pass catcher, sneaky strong and great at 50/50 balls.

9. QB Phil Jurkovec, Boston College

Jurkovec has come a long way since looking lost at Notre Dame. He and Zay Flowers would make the B.C. offense potent.

10. OT Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech