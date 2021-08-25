 HokieHaven - How the ACC's best players would be rated in Madden
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-25 07:22:24 -0500') }} football Edit

How the ACC's best players would be rated in Madden

Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

The EA Sports Madden player ratings are as popular as anything in the video game world. But what would today’s college stars rate in a college football version? Here are the top 10 in the ACC.

*****

*****

1. QB Sam Howell, UNC  

It’s a battle between Howell and Spencer Rattler for the best quarterback in college football, and Howell's quick decisions would be fun to watch in video game fashion.

*****

  2. QB DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson  

Uiagalelei had a huge game last year against Notre Dame, and that was just a preview of things to come as he could be a Cam Newton-type in the game.

*****

3. WR Justyn Ross, Clemson  

Ross is back from a neck issue that was scary for a bit, but if he’s healthy there are few who can stop him.

*****

4. DE Myles Murphy, Clemson  

Murphy had an amazing freshman season as he lived up to the five-star hype. This year should be even better.

*****

5. QB D’Eriq King, Miami  

The knee injury keeps him this low. Otherwise he’d be near 90. If he can bounce back, he’s hard to stop in real life or in a game.

*****

6. WR Zay Flowers, Boston College  

The best player in the ACC you’ve probably not paid attention to, he would put up monster numbers in the game.

*****

7. DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson  

Bresee's inside attack complements Murphy’s outside attack so well that the Clemson defensive line would almost be unfair in the game.

*****

8. WR Jordan Addison, Pitt   

Addison is an elite pass catcher, sneaky strong and great at 50/50 balls.

*****

9. QB Phil Jurkovec, Boston College  

Jurkovec has come a long way since looking lost at Notre Dame. He and Zay Flowers would make the B.C. offense potent.

*****

10. OT Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech  

Not many know about him, but he’s one of the best linemen in the country and it’s his turn to shine with Christian Darrisaw off to the NFL.

