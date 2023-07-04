A quick look at the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings for the 2024 class shows the Orange and Maroon in 39th place. That situation is changing rapidly in a summer period that has seen plenty of programs - including Virginia Tech - picking up commits left and right.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

It may also not feel like that high a perch for the squad. Here's a quick look at recent rankings:

Table Name Year Commits Nat'l Rank Stars/commit 2024 (in progress) 13 39 3.23 2023 26 39 3.08 2022 24 41 2.96 2021 28 43 2.85 2020 15 85 2.67 2019 23 25 3.26 2018 26 22 3.31 2017 26 28 3.00 2016 22 49 2.86 2015 24 24 3.25

The important things to keep in mind? First, the Hokies' average stars per recruit is the highest it's been since the outstanding 2019 class (which also happened to be a group that exposed weaknesses in the Justin Fuente staff in other ways: the top two signees left after starting as true freshmen, a couple more barely played due to injury, and three more left the program with eligibility still on the table - that's every four-star in the group). Secondly, there's still plenty of work to be done. As the recruiting rankings currently stand, only five programs in the top 40 have as few commits as (or fewer than) VT's 13: Alabama with 10, Oklahoma and Texas with 11, and Clemson and South Carolina with 13. As much as recruiting rankings are simply a snapshot at any given time, for the Hokies, the rankings represent a snapshot where there's more room to move up than there is for basically any team ahead of them. 15 of the 38 teams ranked ahead of VT have lower stars-per-recruit averages (many of them significantly so). Virginia Tech is 15 points (equivalent to landing a 5.2 two-star prospect) away from No. 38 Arizona, 30 points (a 5.3 two-star commit) from No. 37 Illinois, 73 points (a 5.6 three-star is worth 75) from No. 36 Oklahoma, 90 points (a 5.7 three-star) would tie them with Nos. 34 Vanderbilt and Wake Forest, 120 (a 5.9 four-star, before any potential Rivals250 bonus points) leaves them one point short of No. 33 Iowa... and so on. And they would still have fewer commitments than any of those except Oklahoma. With the top 20 commitments in a given class counting toward Team Recruiting Rankings, the Hokies have seven pledges to go before they start getting anything less than full points for a new commit.

...and better yet, some of the players still on the board for the Hokies are among the higher-ranked targets since the beginning of the cycle. Four-star wide receivers Keylen Adams and Chanz Wiggins will make commitments in the next nine days, with Virginia Tech among the favorites for both. Reel in the pair and the Hokies' ranking jumps up to No. 29, on 1320 RR points. The average stars per recruit would climb to 3.33, a high watermark in the Rivals era - though of course in the mid-2000s players were far more likely to be underrated given the lack of widespread film availability. Either way, the Hokies' class appears to be poised for big things. And those aren't the final two - or even the highest-ranked, as local linebacker Chris Cole would be worth 145 points on his own, for example - top targets left out there. If Brent Pry's staff can develop and retain in ways that the previous group couldn't (and while development may be an open question until we have a couple more years of data, the simple concept of "don't recruit a bunch of kids out of Texas who don't want to be here" is an obvious upgrade in the retention department, even if it doesn't lead to a 100% hit rate), the program appears to be comfortably back on the right track. Going forward, there will be multiple more rounds of player rankings, and guys already in the class can move up, too: whether that's a guy like DE Deric Dandy developing during his senior season, OL Andrew Hanchuk having a healthy year with his junior season basically washed out, or DB Marcellus Barnes Jr. getting another look from evaluators even though he's already appeared to be a four-star in the eyes of this site, the Hokies' points can continue to climb even before adding any more talent. The first on-field year of the Brent Pry era was rough, and often in ways that were unforced errors. But a roster overhaul through the Transfer Portal and a bright recruiting future provide optimism for the coming years.