For the second straight year, a key defensive lineman has suffered a major knee injury against Pittsburgh.

Defensive end Houshun Gaines hit the turf in the second half against the Panthers, and Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster confirmed after the contest that it is a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Last year, defensive end Vinny Mihota suffered the same injury in VT's win over Pitt - Gaines's injury doesn't come with a bittersweet silver lining like that victory, though, with a 52-22 blasting at the hands of a Panther team that seems likely to cruise to a Coastal Division title and the ACC Championship game.