HokieHaven - Hooker named to Unitas Golden Arm watchlist

The redshirt junior today was named to the Johnny United Golden Arm Award watchlist. The Unitas Award is granted annually to the top quarterback eligible to graduate after the season. Having redshirted, Hooker is on pace to complete his degree with a year of eligibility remaining headed into his fifth year at VT.

He completed 61.1% of his passes for 1555 yards with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions on the year, and also provided a major threat in the run game with 123 rushes for 356 yards and another two scores, despite being sacked 17 times behind a porous offensive line. He did fumble 10 times on the year, however.

With nearly a year of starting experience in the system and the best surrounding talent the Hokies have had since 2016, there's a hope that he could put up even bigger numbers in the case a college football season goes forward as-scheduled without the Big Ten and Pac-12.