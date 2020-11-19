HokieHaven - Holston to wear Beamer 25

The bad news is that the Hokies won’t boast a No. 0 this weekend. The good news is is that it comes for a positive reason.

BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that RB Jalen Holston will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey on Saturday in Virginia Tech's contest at Pitt. It will mark the first time that the Stockbridge, Georgia native has earned this honor. Holston (5-11, 216), recorded his first career two TD game against then-No. 9 Miami last week. He totaled four rushes for 36 yards, which included scores of eight yards and one yard. On the season, Holston owns 11 carries for 102 yards and two receptions out of the backfield.





The redshirt junior also plays on Tech’s special teams units, with two kick returns on the season.





At the beginning of the 2016 season, head coach Justin Fuente announced that a special teams player of the week would be selected to wear the No. 25 as a tribute to Coach Beamer and his legacy of special teams excellence he established for the Hokies.