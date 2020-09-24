 HokieHaven - Hokies working toward a full depth chart
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-24 10:45:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Hokies working toward a full depth chart

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

While Virginia Tech will be limited at times this year - personnel expected to miss games with positive tests for the novel coronavirus, or the contact tracing to prevent further spread - the base of talent building in Blacksburg is hopefully enough to overcome that. A Virginia Tech roster that entered Fall Camp for the first time with each player a signee of the Justin Fuente coaching staff, the group should be not only a strong one, but one that fits what this coaching staff wants to do.

Virginia Tech may rely upon FCS transfer Devin Taylor to fill gaps in its secondary.
Virginia Tech may rely upon FCS transfer Devin Taylor to fill gaps in its secondary. (Courtesy Illinois State Athletics)

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}