HokieHaven - Hokies won't host Penn State this Fall

The Big Ten announced this afternoon that its member institutions will not play in non-conference contests during the 2020 football season. Unfortunately for Virginia Tech, that means its marquee game - the Hokies were slated to host Penn State Sept. 12 at Lane Stadium - is no more.

the Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports. Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic. — Big Ten Conference

While that's obviously a major blow to Virginia Tech's schedule, the 2020 season was always certain to end up with an asterisk in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. A Hokies football program that looks poised to put its best team in a decade on the field, however, won't have the opportunity to showcase against a major non-conference opponent this Fall. Especially given that the Nittany Lions have made major waves recruiting the Commonwealth, it could have been an opportunity for VT to send a major statement. Virginia Tech has not announced any schedule adjustments in the wake of the Big Ten's new policy.