What was expected to be a short start for Jordan Vera turned into a strong 3.2 inning outing for the sophomore, his longest outing in a Virginia Tech uniform. The Ole Miss transfer struck out six batters, giving up only one run.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Most of the run support on the game for Virginia Tech came in the first inning via a Henry Cooke bases-clearing double to right center field. That would be Cooke’s only hit in the game, as he would go 0-3 afterward. Marshall's starting pitcher, Chad Heiner, had strong performances in innings two and three after giving up that base's clearing double in the first. He’d finish with a line of 3.1IP, 4H, 3ER, 4BB, 1K.

While zeros kept circling the board throughout the middle innings, Marshall reliever Alex McKay came into the game for innings seven and eight and gave the Hokies the toughest time all game offensively. Through his 1.2 innings pitched, McKay struck out 4, giving up 0 runs.

Those dominant late innings from McKay gave the Thundering Herd some energy through the rainy skies. In the bottom of the 9th, Marshall gave Virginia Tech a scare with two quick singles coming from centerfielder Cam Harthan and first baseman AJ Havrilla. With them standing on first and second, junior Jordan Little would be called for a balk, advancing them into scoring positions. The next batter up, catcher Jay Kehoe, was hit by a pitch in the foot, giving the Thundering Herd bases loaded with only one out. The rain had a big impact, causing Little to struggle with command due to the slick baseballs.

With the bases loaded and only one out, third baseman Kelber Peralta rolled over a grounder to Carson DeMartini. The ball was hit softly to the left side of the infield, and DeMartini was only able to get him out at first. Every other runner advanced, scoring run number two on the afternoon for Marshall.

As Jay Kehoe stood on second and AJ Havrilla stood on third, Jordan Little dialed in for the final two outs. The junior struck out leadoff hitter Calin Smith for the second out and caused designated hitter Owen Ayers to fly out to shallow centerfield, securing the 4-2 victory.

Virginia Tech looks to extend its winning streak to eight games against the Pittsburgh Panthers on March 28 at 4:00 p.m. ET at home.