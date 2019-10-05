It took every second on the clock - and then, uh, one additional ill-gotten one - but Virginia Tech won its first 2019 ACC game over Miami by a 42-35 count.

The Hokies took a 28-0 lead into the waning seconds of the first half, but gave up a Hail Mary (ultimately a harbinger of things to come) to take just a 21-point lead into the break. VT managed to give up that margin, with Miami leveling the score at 35 points - after a successful two-point conversion and then a missed extra point - with just 3:16 remaining in regulation.

A quick-strike Hokie score gave VT back the lead, and then a last-ditch Miami drive extended by a penalty and then a questionable clock review (giving the U one more second on the clock) ran out of time, with Alan Tisdale's pass breakup with all zeroes showing providing the final score.

The first start for redshirt sophomore quarterback Hendon Hooker was an up-and-down one, as he completed only half his passes, for barely over nine yards per carry, but also added 76 rushing yards.

In the end, his three touchdown tosses to tight end Dalton Keene were a bright sign of the future, and with a matchup against Rhode Island - one of the worst teams in the Football Championship Subdivision - up next, there's a chance to refine things once more before jumping back into ACC play.