The #Footprint will get a taste of the Hokies this bowl season. The Orange and Maroon will take on Tulane in Annapolis, Md. Dec. 27. It will be Virginia Tech's third appearance in the Military Bowl, and first against a team other than Cincinnati. VT beat the Bearcats in 2014, and fell to UC in 2018.

The Green Wave finished 11-2, falling to SMU in this weekend's Conference USA Championship game. Head coach Willie Fritz has been hired by Houston, so an interim coach may well be leading the team in Maryland. Much more to come as the bowl season approaches.