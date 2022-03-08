Hokies will face Clemson in ACC Tournament second round
The opponent is set. Thanks to a 70-64 victory over NC State, it is Clemson who will advance to play Virginia Tech.
The Tigers got 18 points and 10 rebounds from PJ Hall - who returned from injury to put up a big performance against VT in the regular-season finale Saturday, as well - and double-digit scoring from guards Al-Amir Dawes and Nick Honor.
