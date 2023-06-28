BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech and Auburn will clash in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge as announced by ESPN, Wednesday morning. The eighth all-time meeting between the two programs will take place Wednesday, Nov. 29 at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala. Tipoff is slated for 9:15 p.m. ET.

Coverage details, including platform designations and commentator information, will be announced in the fall.

“Our program is very much looking forward to representing our institution, our fans and our conference in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge,” head coach Mike Young said. “Auburn is an outstanding opponent for us led by Coach [Bruce] Pearl, whom I have great respect for.

November’s matchup will be the first time Tech and Auburn have met since Dec. 21, 1999. The Tigers lead the head-to-head series, 5-2. This will be the second meeting in series history at Auburn, but fourth meeting overall in Alabama.

The Hokies return three starters from a squad that finished 19-15 overall last season. Headlined by 2022 ACC Tournament MVP Hunter Cattoor and second-leading scorer Sean Pedulla, Tech will look to recapture the momentum that had the Hokies 11-1 and ranked as high as No. 21 in the AP Poll through 12 games last year.

VT will also be bolstered by sophomore guard Rodney Rice, who had his first season in Blacksburg shortened by injuries. The Hokies should be much deeper this year with the addition of three transfers, Tyler Nickel, Mekhi Long and Robbie Beran, to go along with freshmen Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaydon Young.

Auburn concluded last season with a 21-13 record and advanced to the second round of the 2023 NCAA tournament as the No. 9 seed.

With the announcement of the ACC/SEC Challenge, Tech now has three events confirmed for its 2023-24 schedule. In addition to playing Auburn, the Hokies are facing SEC foe South Carolina as part of the HOF Series in Charlotte, N.C., on Nov. 10. Two weeks later, Tech will compete in the loaded ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla.