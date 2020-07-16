HokieHaven - Hokies well represented on Phil Steele All-ACC list

Watchlist Season wouldn't be complete without the season-review magazines, and none is more prominent than Phil Steele. The industry standard has released its all-league predictions, with its namesake editor including four first-team All-ACC players from the Hokies' roster, along with nine others on the second- through fourth-team lists.

Christian Darrisaw (right) has been a mainstay up front. (USA Today Sports Images)

First team

It should come as no surprise on the heels of their nomination to the Bednarik Award watchlist earlier in the week that linebacker Rayshard Ashby and cornerback Caleb Farley are on the list. They are joined by junior offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw and senior punter Oscar Bradburn. Darrisaw is a 6-5, 311-pounder who initially signed as a two-star prospect in the 2017 class, but developed rapidly during a prep year at Fork Union Military Academy and signed again as a four-star in the 2018 class. Upon arrival in Blacksburg, he was a day-one starter - a rarity generally, but particularly on the offensive line - and he's missed just one game (the 2018 loss to Old Dominion) in his two year on campus. A lock starter at left tackle, he's been VT's highest-graded offensive lineman in each of the past two seasons, according to PFF. Bradburn was a head-scratching snub from last season's end-of-year all-conference lists, with the third-best punting average in the league (46.55 per boot), combined with the Hokies allowing far fewer punt-return yards than the two players whose averages outpaced his - a measure of his ability to hang punts high.

Second team

The lone Hokie on Steele's second-team All-ACC list is receiver Tayvion Robinson. As a true freshman last season, Robinson was the team's third-leading receiver with 404 yards and a touchdown on 31 grabs. Playing primarily from the slot, he also ran 11 times for 132 yards. He emerged as the team's primary punt returner midway through the season, and served as a member of the kickoff-return rotation, as well.

Third team

Three members of the Hokies' 2020 squad were named pre-season third-team all-conference: defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt, offensive lineman Lecitus Smith, and cornerback Jermaine Waller. Hewitt got the most usage of any Hokie defensive tackle last year, earning 620 snaps in a rotation that got more robust as the year went along. He recorded 33 total tackles (including 4.0 sacks and 6.5 total tackles for loss) despite playing through minor injury. A fully-healthy season next to players with a bit more experience should allow him to thrive as a fifth-year senior. Smith may come as a surprising selection: while he played the second-most snaps of any Hokie offensive lineman (behind Darrisaw), he was still not an every-game starter. In addition, the VT offensive line was hardly a dominant unit. However, if the redshirt junior - who arrived at VT as a tight end and bulked into his current position - can take the next step forward, the Hokie offensive line as a whole will be the beneficiary. On the other side of that coin, Waller may be a surprise to only make the third team. He was the league's second-most effective cornerback last season, according to PFF, behind only his compatriot on the other end, Farley. He allowed just 20 receptions for 263 yards all season, and made 46 total tackles.

Fourth team

Wide receiver Tre' Turner, defensive end Justus Reed, linebacker Dax Hollifield, safety Divine Deablo, and kicker Brian Johnson are VT's fourth-team representatives. Turner's positioning may be conservative, as he's shown incredible potential in his first two years on campus, and now has the chance to be the go-to receiver on the edge. Reed, a Youngstown State grad-transfer, is a boom-or-bust player who may either make this choice look conservative, or flame out as he spends his seventh(!) college season at a higher level than the past two years. Hollifield and Deablo are risks of a different type (and different from each other, as well). Hollifield has plenty of experience, but has been highly erratic in turning his impressive physical attributes into consistent performances on the field. Deablo has been good when healthy... but has a history of injuries that either keep him out of the lineup entirely, or at least limit his effectiveness. Johnson, who supplanted senior Joey Slye (now in his third year with the Carolina Panthers) as a redshirt freshman, is a solid-if-unspectacular kicker, with only one boot longer than 50 yards in his career. That it came in VT's most-recent game could be a sign that the best is yet to come for the fifth-year senior.