Virginia Tech began the Brent Pry era with an unexpected thud. A solid month of preparation didn't see the team perform as expected.

"I am surprised," the head coach said. "We were sloppy. I felt like they pressed. Attention to detail showed up in the last scrimmage a little bit: just more penalties than we've had.

"To come into a pretty good environment, to want to make plays and play hard, I definitely think they pressed, and were sloppy. You definitely don't have five turnover and 14 penalties - you want to make people earn it, and we didn't do that."