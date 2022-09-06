News More News
Hokies vow to clean up mistakes

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech began the Brent Pry era with an unexpected thud. A solid month of preparation didn't see the team perform as expected.

"I am surprised," the head coach said. "We were sloppy. I felt like they pressed. Attention to detail showed up in the last scrimmage a little bit: just more penalties than we've had.

"To come into a pretty good environment, to want to make plays and play hard, I definitely think they pressed, and were sloppy. You definitely don't have five turnover and 14 penalties - you want to make people earn it, and we didn't do that."

