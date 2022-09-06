Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
Virginia Tech began the Brent Pry era with an unexpected thud. A solid month of preparation didn't see the team perform as expected.
"I am surprised," the head coach said. "We were sloppy. I felt like they pressed. Attention to detail showed up in the last scrimmage a little bit: just more penalties than we've had.
"To come into a pretty good environment, to want to make plays and play hard, I definitely think they pressed, and were sloppy. You definitely don't have five turnover and 14 penalties - you want to make people earn it, and we didn't do that."
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.