Hokies vault into Top-25 rankings after rivalry win

Virginia Tech entered the 2021 season unranked in both major polls, but it took all of one contest to change that status.

The Hokies are No. 19 according to the AP, and No. 21 to the Coaches. The former matches their peak during last season, following a 2-0 open, and then a bounce back to the 19 spot after losing to UNC and beating Boston College.

Other teams in the polls include No. 6/6 Clemson, No. 22/24 Miami, and No. 24/22 North Carolina, the team that the Hokies knocked down a peg. Teams just outside the rankings include unofficial No. 26/29 NC State, No. 39/41 Boston College, No. 44/35 Florida State, NR/No. 38 Pitt, and NR/No. 51 UVa.

The Hokies also face No. 8/7 Notre Dame in non-conference play (after the Irish's one-year stint in the ACC).