Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-31 18:23:53 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Hokies up to No. 10, non-conference review

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech will begin its ACC slate tomorrow afternoon against Notre Dame. Let's take stock of how things went before conference play.

Jiscghgo7aky6nvnyyze
USA Today Sports Images

The opponents

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}