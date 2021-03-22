HokieHaven - Hokies top five for Jaylen Ward

Hokies top five for Jaylen Ward
Virginia Tech's effort in Alabama paid off in a big way in 2021 with a commitment from running back Kenji Christian.
That work could continue to pay dividends going forward, as well. Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson wide receiver Jaylen Ward is beginning to narrow his list, and the Orange and Maroon make the cut.
TOP 5🤧@RecruitWarriors pic.twitter.com/CIeQxAT5sH— ᒍᗩYᒪᗴᑎ ᗯᗩᖇᗪ🗡 (@JaylenWard8) March 22, 2021
