HokieHaven - Hokies top 12 for A'Khoury Lyde

Hokies top 12 for A'Khoury Lyde
Virginia Tech will get to the next step with a prospect from the Garden State. A'Khoury Lyde has a top 12, and Virginia Tech is one.
Top 12🙏 (Recruitment is still open) pic.twitter.com/gGpZNSVbCn— A’khoury Z. Lyde (@Akhoury17) March 15, 2021
