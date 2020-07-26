HokieHaven - Hokies top 10 for in-state lineman

Hokies top 10 for in-state lineman
Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy 2021 offensive lineman Omega Williams remains very quiet in the recruiting process.
He broke that silence this weekend, revealing a top 10 list of contenders in his recruitment. Virginia Tech has survived the cut to 10.
Top 10 🤩 pic.twitter.com/dO3keiKiNJ— Omega Williams (@OmegaWilliams7) July 25, 2020
