HokieHaven - Hokies top 10 for in-state lineman

{{ timeAgo('2020-07-26 10:00:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Hokies top 10 for in-state lineman

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy 2021 offensive lineman Omega Williams remains very quiet in the recruiting process.

He broke that silence this weekend, revealing a top 10 list of contenders in his recruitment. Virginia Tech has survived the cut to 10.

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

