With the transfer portal officially opening soon, the Hokies have turned their attention to the portal to look for some athletes who could potentially join the team next season. One of whom is Indiana transfer offensive tackle Carter Smith. He is a former three-star recruit who has been at Indiana the last two seasons.

Smith was an important player for the Hoosiers as he was their starting left tackle in all 12 games this season. This comes after he redshirted his first year at Indiana. Hailing from Olentangy (Ohio) Liberty High, the three-star joined Indiana in 2022, choosing the Hoosiers over Northwestern, Tennessee, Virginia, and more. After a solid season protecting the blindside for the Hoosiers he enters the portal looking for a new home. The Hoosiers have also parted ways with Head Coach Tom Allen and Smith is one of many to enter the portal. He will be a hot commodity in the portal as he still has three seasons of eligibility remaining and good experience.