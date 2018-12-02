Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech won't have to travel too far for the next game in its bowl streak: the Dec. 31 Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md. will be the destination.

The opponent will be Cincinnati, which finished 10-2 (6-2 in the American) on the season. The Bearcats' losses were to Temple and UCF in conference play. They beat UCLA and the MAC's Miami and Ohio in non-conference play, along with FCS Alabama A&M.

The teams last met in the 2014 Military Bowl, which the Hokies won 33-17. That was under a previous coaching staff though, with Luke Fickell in the process of wrapping up his second year in charge in the Queen City.

The game will kick off at noon on ESPN.