As #WatchlistSZN rolls along, it is Hokies TE Nick Gallo's turn to get some preseason recognition. He has been named to the watchlist for the John Mackey Award, granted annually to the best player in the country at the position.

Gallo has been a contributor in at least 11 games for each of his four seasons to date (he will use his Covid season from 2020 to play in five straight this Fall). After zero catches as a true freshman, he has made 55 grabs for 469 yards and a touchdown in the three seasons since. He was the Hokies' second-leading receiver last year with 30 grabs for 256 yards.

Gallo's presence as the list is pared over the course of the season may depend in part upon his ability to fend off a challenge from sophomore Dae'Quan Wright, who missed four games, but proved to be a big-play threat from the position when he was on the field. The duo will see time together on the field, as well.

A three-star prospect out of Council Rocks, Pa., Gallo followed in the footsteps of his older brother, offensive lineman Eric (2014-17) in playing in Maroon and Orange.