BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech moved to 8-2-1 thanks to a 9-1 thrashing over the Elon Phoenix Wednesday evening.

The Hokies exhausted their pitching rotation Wednesday night with Cassie Grizzard, Emma Lemley, and Emma Mazzarone all stepping in the circle, each taking a slice of the six-inning run rule.

Seven different Hokies rang in hits, with Cameron Fagan, Cori McMillian, and freshman Emily LeGette compiling two runs each.

While the Hokies were chipping away the contest, nailing runs in each inning from the second on, Elon was left scrapping together scattered hits in an attempt to scrape together any sense of momentum, with just three hits totaled at Tech Softball Park.

Pete D'Amour's squad found momentum during the sixth, with Fagan, Bre Peck, and LeGette each knocking in. A further Teagan Thrunk run scored off a wild pitch, which tallied the Hokies' fourth run.