After losses to Louisville and Clemson last week, the Hokies have been harshly judged in the national hoops polls.

VT is down a whopping 11 spots to No. 22 nationally in the Associated Press poll, and down six to No. 16 in the coaches poll. Louisville is No. 16/20 in the polls, while Clemson remains unranked to both sets of voters. The Tigers are unofficially No. 33 (eighth team receiving votes outside the top 25) to the AP.

Other ACC teams in the rankings include consensus No. 2 Duke, No. 4 Virginia, and No. 8 North Carolina, while Florida State is No. 17 to the AP and No. 19 to the coaches. NC State is an unofficial No. 36 to the coaches.

Virginia Tech also sees one non-conference foe make the rankings, with Purdue at No. 12/11.