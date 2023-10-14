A dreary-looking Blacksburg was packed to the rafters as all Hokie fans still dream of reinstating their once-illustrious bowl run. And Saturday afternoon was a massive step toward that goal.

The night started in a familiar pattern for the Hokies as they could not find much footing and both sides were forced away from good positions thanks to six combined penalties and a woeful 2-8 on third down conversions between the two in the first quarter.

The sole highlight of the first frame came when cornerback Derrick Canteen jumped a ball intended for Deacons receiver Walker Merill on the sideline and was able to create the game's first turnover.

Just two plays into the second quarter, the Hokies were forced to attempt a 48-yard field goal which sophomore John Love narrowly missed.

Defensive coordinator Chris Marve's squad was able to step up and atone for the special teams miscue as linebacker Keli Lawson stripped newly introduced Wake Forest quarterback Michael Kern.

With great field position finally came success, as Bhayshul Tuten was able to scamper up the middle following a pair of Kyron Drones passes to Stephen and Benji Gosnell - with the brothers' production moving the Hokies for a total of 39 yards. This gave the Hokies an advantage they would never throw away.

Another stern defensive drive meant the Hokies were faced with 75 yards between themselves and a two-possession lead.

That drive was riddled with back-and-forth plays. One minute, the Hokies were slinging the ball to Stephen Gosnell and Dae'quan Wright. The next they were charges with penalties. Ultimately, they were forced to settle with three points, this time converted by Love. That gave the Orange and Maroon a 10-0 lead.

All looked under control with 4:10 remaining before break, but things quickly derailed. On the ensuing kickoff, Demond Claiborne took the kick 95 yards without looking to be stopped as he shortened the Tech lead to just three.

Fear not, Virginia Tech would quite literally immediately respond. On their next play from scrimmage, Kyron Drones threw a dart to slanting Jaylin Lane who raced into the endzone, to once again establish a Tech 10-point lead.

As the first half wound down, WFU quarterback Michael Kern began to find his footing a little bit. Both he and Justice Ellison were able to take the Deacons into the Hokies redzone. Yet Wake was forced to settle for their first filed goal of the night and would trim the Tech lead back to seven, heading into the final 30.

That penalty problem that was a thorn to both sides in the first? Neither side really resolved it, as a further five were committed totaling 45 yards for the two teams.

Quarter number three looked a lot like the first as both sides faltered on the now-rainy Worsham Field.

Sure, a couple chip plays here and there put both sides on their back heels. But it looked once again like a grueling defensive showdown. That was of course until Cole Nelson executed a fake punt for 18 yards which shell shocked the Deacons.

The momentum of Nelson's thundering run meant that John Love was called into action for the third time and he upped his conversion rate to 66% as a 26 yard shot from him landed square in between the uprights, which extended the Hokies lead to 10.

Before the whistle blew on the third period, Wake began to finally wake up from their slumber as 41 yards on just two pass plays sent them right into the Hokies redzone.

The short break meant a rejuvination for the Hokies defense. It started with an Antuwan Powell-Ryland sack that was then followed with a false start. All the sudden, the good work done by Dave Clawson's side was undone as he was could not push the ball into the endzone and was once again forced to settle with a field goal.

When the Hokies really needed a response in order to keep the game at distance, Kyron Drones stepped up and delivered the goods. Although the Hokies were forced to settle for Love's fourth field goal of the night. Drones was responsible for 33 of Tech's 48 yards, and most importantly, a clock-milking 4:31 drive meant there were just over eight minutes for Wake to erase a 10 point deficit.

Wake put that responsibility on young Kerns shoulder, and Kern was quickly taking up the challenge. Unfourtunately the redshirt junior could not fully capitalize as he was stripped for the second time of the night, this time by blitzing Keonta Jenkins.

That drive would ultimately seal the result, leaving little chance of Wake coming back. In stepped running back Malachi Thomas for the Hokies. Now Thomas has had to take a major step out of the limelight since his electric freshman year for the Hokies. However Thomas showed the skill Hokie faithful fell in love with, as he compiled 29 yards on just three carries. MTSU transfer Jaylin Lane finished the job with a 12 yard touchdown reception from Drones to cap the night off with a 30-13 victory.

This was a big game for the Hokies. In back-to-back home games they have showed out, and after that disappointing night in Tallahasse last weekend, this win was crucial to keep their bowl hope alive.

Now as Tech heads into a bye week, they will have plenty of time to prepare for the Orange as Dino Babers will be looking for his first conference win on the year. But for now, coach Pry's once dreaded words of slow and steady improvements are finally beginning to show on the field.