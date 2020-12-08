HokieHaven - Hokies suffer blowout loss to PSU

After scoring the first three points of the game, Virginia Tech saw Penn State rip off 17 straight to build a lead that the Nittany Lions would only build en route to a 75-55 victory. It was Virginia Tech's first loss of the year, spoiling a 3-0 record.

It didn't start well in Cassell Coliseum Tuesday evening, and things never really rebounded for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech turned the ball over 10 times in the first half, struggling to deal with a 1-2-2 trap full-court press from Penn State, and not valuing the ball on the occasion that settled offense would even be an option.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions hit 6/13 three-point baskets in the first frame, and while Virginia Tech settled down to play a cleaner second half, the momentum and confidence only saw the Nittany Lions' shooting improve after the break, with a 6/10 mark from distance preventing Virginia Tech from ever drawing back within striking distance.

Jalen Cone led the Hokies with just 11 points in 19 minutes off the bench, while Nahiem Alleyne's 10 made him the only other Hokie in double digits. Keve Aluma had 12 rebounds, but his three turnovers helped minimize the positive impact that may have had.

Meanwhile, four Penn State players hit double digits, led by Izaiah Brockington's 24. Brockington added a team-high eight rebounds to end up as Penn State's MVP for the game.

The Hokies will have a week to lick their wounds before returning to Cassell Coliseum next Tuesday for the ACC opener against Clemson.