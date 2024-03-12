BLACKSBURG- The No.5 Syracuse Orange (4-3 3-0 ACC) throttled the Hokies (5-3 1-2 ACC) in a 15-5 loss, which puts the Hokies below .500 in ACC play.

Coming into Saturday's game, the Orange had won 16 of the last 17 games between the two sides, and things looked no different Saturday. It was all Syracuse from the first draw control, as the Orange scored six goals in the first quarter.

Attackers Emma Ward, Olivia Adamson, and Midfielder Maddy Baxter all tallied hat tricks, proving why Syracuse is one of the best offensive teams in the country.

The Hokies began to click into gear in the second quarter as Claire Schotta and Caroline Little snagged goals to make the matchup interesting; however, the game was way out of reach thanks to play from Orange graduate Goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer. Sweitzer played almost 48 minutes of action, giving up only four goals and recording four saves.

For the Hokies, sophomore Jocelyn Torres had a rough day in the net. In all 60 minutes of action, she conceded 15 goals. She did record 11 saves on the day, but it was not enough to stop the potent offense that wore all blue.

The Maroon and Orange will look to get back to their winning ways as they head south to take on Furman on Tuesday, March 12, at 6 p.m. Eastern.



