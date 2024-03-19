After dropping the first game against the Cardinals 6-9 on Friday, the Hokies bounced back and won the next two, earning them a series victory.

In Sunday's outing, Virginia Tech won in dominating fashion, 8-1. Sophomore Griffin Steig pitched his longest outing of the season, earning himself his third win of the early season. His final line stood at seven ⅔IP, 5H, 1ER, 0BB, 6K. The right-hander's only run given up was via the long ball in the 6th inning on a solo shot from Zion Rose.

Turning the page to the offensive side of things, the mashing of Carson DeMartini is yet to be contained. After hitting two home runs in the second game of the series, the junior hit not one, not two, but three home runs on the day in game three. DeMartini’s batting average now sits at .368, heading into a one-game stand with ETSU. In addition to DeMartini’s dominance, bats Ben Watson (3-5) and Eddie Micheletti Jr (2-4) were big factors in the Hokies big win.

The Hokies have now climbed into the top 25 and sit at No.19 in the country with an overall record of 14-4. They will return home at English Field on March 19th in a 4:00 pm matchup against the ETSU Parrots.