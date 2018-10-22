A weekend on the shelf didn't help Virginia Tech get closer to a national ranking. The Hokies are down to an unofficial No. 43 (18th in "others receiving votes") in the Coaches Poll, and for the third straight week, failed to garner even a single vote in the AP Poll.

No. 2 Clemson and No. 22 NC State are the lone consensus representatives for the ACC in the polls, though neither is on the Hokies' schedule unless and until VT takes on one or the other (Clemson cast a big blow against the Wolfpack with a head-to-head victory this weekend) the conference championship game. Miami comes in No. 25 in the Coaches Poll, while Notre Dame is No. 3 in both. The Irish are not an ACC team, but did play Virginia Tech in the non-conference slate this season.

Other notable opponents in past seasons or on the recruiting trail include No. 13 AP/12 Coaches West Virginia and No. 17 AP/16 Coaches Penn State.

Virginia Tech will have its next opportunity to impress voters this Thursday, with Georgia Tech coming to Lane Stadium for a mid-week game. The 3-4 Yellow Jackets are not receiving votes in either major poll.

Boston College (unofficially No. 37 AP) and Virginia (unofficially No. 31 AP/No. 33 Coaches) are the only remaining candidates on the schedule to be ranked when Virginia Tech plays them. VT hosts the Eagles Nov. 3 and the Cavaliers Nov. 23.