HokieHaven - Hokies steady in AP poll, slide in Coaches

Another big swing came in this week's edition of the coaches' poll, with five Big Ten teams added to the Top-25 in wake of the news that the league will participate in the 2020 season. VT subsequently dropped five positions, down to No. 24. The Orange and Maroon remained static in the Associated Press poll, which sees them stick at No. 20 (and Big Ten teams have not yet been added).

Clemson is a consensus No. 1 in both polls, while Notre Dame (7 AP/7 Coaches), North Carolina (11/12), Miami (12/14), Pitt (21/NR), and Louisville (24/NR) are the other ACC teams represented. The Heels, Cardinals, Canes, Panthers, and Tigers are all on the VT schedule for later in the Fall, while the Irish - who are a full member of the league this season, rather than their typical affiliate status - are not.

SEC play begins next weekend, and Virginia Tech is the only non-SEC team currently in the rankings that has yet to begin its schedule (aside from the just-added Big Ten teams in the coaches poll). The Hokies have seen their first two games pushed back due to positive coronavirus tests in NC State's program and then their own, and with both teams projected to be back to playing strength, they will square off Saturday evening in Blacksburg.