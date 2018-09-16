Hokies steady at 13 in AP Poll, rise to 10 in Coaches
A hurricane couldn’t prevent the Hokies from continuing their climb in the college football polls.
An idle weekend - on which they were scheduled to play East Carolina, but saw the Pirates cancel - still saw VT make gains in one poll, but stay steady in the other.
Virginia Tech stuck at No. 13 in the AP Poll, with Wisconsin sliding behind on the heels of a loss to BYU but West Virginia moving past the Hokies after pounding FCS Youngstown State. The coaches were kinder, with a one-spot climb into the top 10 (Auburn joined Wisconsin in falling behind, but LSU, which took down War Eagle, sliding ahead).
Fellow ACC squad Clemson is No. 3 to the coaches but moved one spot back according to the AP, behind Georgia (VT won’t play the Tigers unless the two meet in the conference title game). Oct. 6 opponent Notre Dame is steady at No. 8 despite a tough battle against Vanderbilt. Best-case scenario for the Hokies would be for the Irish to continue winning so that game is a top-10 matchup with the eyeballs of the nation on it.
Coastal squad Miami and cross-division opponent BC are Nos. 21 and 23 to the media, respectively. They are 20 and 25 to the coaches. Duke is unofficially third and second out of the poll (as measured by others receiving votes) to the respective parties. The Hokies travel to Duke Sept. 29.