A hurricane couldn’t prevent the Hokies from continuing their climb in the college football polls.

An idle weekend - on which they were scheduled to play East Carolina, but saw the Pirates cancel - still saw VT make gains in one poll, but stay steady in the other.

Virginia Tech stuck at No. 13 in the AP Poll, with Wisconsin sliding behind on the heels of a loss to BYU but West Virginia moving past the Hokies after pounding FCS Youngstown State. The coaches were kinder, with a one-spot climb into the top 10 (Auburn joined Wisconsin in falling behind, but LSU, which took down War Eagle, sliding ahead).