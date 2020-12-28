HokieHaven - Hokies stay No. 24 in AP Poll, top unranked in coaches

The Associated Press poll sees VT's ranking unchanged at No. 24. The Orange and Maroon remain outside of the Coaches Poll, but climb into the top slot in "others receiving votes," unofficially No. 26 in the nation and a spot higher than last week.

After spending Christmas week idle, there wasn't much movement for the Hokies hoops squad in the rankings.

Villanova, whom the Hokies beat in the second game of the season at Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut, rises to No. 4 in the AP poll and remains static at No. 3 to the coaches. Virginia Tech remains the only blemish for the Wildcats.

No. 18/19 Florida State, No. 20/NR (27) Duke, and No. 23/24 Virginia join the Hokies in the AP poll. Among others receiving votes, North Carolina is unofficially No. 28 to both major polls, Clemson is No. 30 in both, Louisville is No. 34/35, and NC State is No. 37/38.



The Hokies' next opportunity to take down a ranked opponent will come this Saturday, with the short trip to UVa. A win Tuesday against Miami followed by a victory over the Hoos could see VT entrenched in the major polls for the foreseeable future.