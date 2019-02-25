Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech's 1-1 week saw the team lose to one of the nation's top programs and take care of business against a conference bottom-dweller. That meant treading water in the AP poll, staying at No. 20 nationally, and a one-position drop to No. 19 in the coaches' poll.

Two of the final three regular-season opponents make both polls, with Duke coming in No. 3 in each (and traveling to Cassell Coliseum Tuesday) and Florida State at 18 in the AP poll and 17 in the Coaches'.

Other ACC teams in the polls include No. 2/2 Virginia (the squad that beat VT last Monday), No. 5/5 North Carolina, and NR/No. 24 Louisville. Non-conference opponent Purdue comes in at No. 14/12.