After just one game last week - Saturday's big win over St. Francis (Pa.) - Virginia Tech has held on to the No. 13 spot in the AP poll.

Purdue, which dropped to No. 24 in the aftermath of the Hokies' win over them the previous weekend, rose back to No. 19. The Boilermakers are the only non-conference opponent in the rankings.

However, the ACC is very well represented. No. 15 Florida State, No. 11 North Carolina, No. 4 Virginia, and No. 3 Duke all make the top-25 along with the Hokies. Clemson, Miami, Syracuse, and Notre Dame are the league's representatives in the "others receiving votes" category and could find their way into the rankings with continued wins.

A member of the poll all four weeks of the season to date, this is both the longest streak and highest ranking the Hokies have achieved in the Buzz Williams era.