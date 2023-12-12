Hokies' star receivers will return in 2024
Though all had senior eligibility this year, Virginia Tech's talented top of the receiving depth chart is back in 2024.
In a joint video with position coach Fontel Mines, receivers Da'Quan Felton, Stephen Gosnell, Ali Jennings, and Jaylin Lane announced they will all return next year.
Felton led the unit with 38 receptions for 667 yards and eight touchdowns, followed by Lane with 37 receptions for 524 yards and six scores. Gosnell was fourth (behind departing tight end Dae'Quan Wright) with 22 grabs for 348 yards and three touchdowns. Jennings missed all but the season opening wi over Old Dominion and the first couple plays against Purdue, but still finished seven on the list with five receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
Beyond Wright, the Hokies lose reserve slot receiver Da'Wain Lofton and running back Bryce Duke (who join Wright in the Transfer Portal) among players who caught any passes this Fall.
With a returning receiving corps and a step forward from quarterback Kyron Drones, a passing attack that found its stride in the back half of the season could take steps toward being legitimately excellent next Fall.
