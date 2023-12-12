Though all had senior eligibility this year, Virginia Tech's talented top of the receiving depth chart is back in 2024. In a joint video with position coach Fontel Mines, receivers Da'Quan Felton, Stephen Gosnell, Ali Jennings, and Jaylin Lane announced they will all return next year.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IVUdFICh0aG91Z2ggZXhwZWN0ZWQpIG5ld3MgZm9yIHRoZSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSG9raWVzP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSG9raWVzPC9hPjogRGEm IzM5O1F1YW4gRmVsdG9uIFN0ZXBoZW4gR29zbmVsbCwgQWxpIEplbm5pbmdz LCBhbmQgSmF5bGluIExhbmUgd2lsbCBhbGwgcmV0dXJuIG5leHQgeWVhci4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2U1azJTS3BLbVoiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9lNWsyU0twS21aPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEhva2llIEhhdmVuIG9uIFJp dmFscyAoQEhva2llX0hhdmVuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0hva2llX0hhdmVuL3N0YXR1cy8xNzM0NzM4MDI3NTg5NTQxODg4P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDEzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Felton led the unit with 38 receptions for 667 yards and eight touchdowns, followed by Lane with 37 receptions for 524 yards and six scores. Gosnell was fourth (behind departing tight end Dae'Quan Wright) with 22 grabs for 348 yards and three touchdowns. Jennings missed all but the season opening wi over Old Dominion and the first couple plays against Purdue, but still finished seven on the list with five receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Beyond Wright, the Hokies lose reserve slot receiver Da'Wain Lofton and running back Bryce Duke (who join Wright in the Transfer Portal) among players who caught any passes this Fall. With a returning receiving corps and a step forward from quarterback Kyron Drones, a passing attack that found its stride in the back half of the season could take steps toward being legitimately excellent next Fall.