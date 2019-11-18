Virginia Tech didn’t start the year well, but the Hokies are hot. That’s seen VT get national recognition.

Virginia Tech takes the final spot at No. 25 in the Associated Press poll, and is first in “others receiving votes” to the coaches - unofficially No. 26.

The only other ACC team in the rankings is consensus No. 3 Clemson, while non-conference opponent Notre Dame is No. 15 in each poll. The Hokies could play the Tigers in the ACC Championship Game with wins in the final two regular-season contests. They lost by a point on the road at Notre Dame.

VT next hosts Pitt this Saturday at 3:30 at Lane Stadium.