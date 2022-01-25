Hokies spring game officially set for April 16

After a healthy dose of rumors in the past two weeks since Brent Pry mentioned that the date had been set, it's now official: the Virginia Tech spring game will take place April 16 at Lane Stadium.

The Hokies haven't had a traditional Spring Game since 2019, with the 2020 and 2021 editions scuttled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. An opportunity for the program to turn a new page under head coach Brent Pry is the perfect time to bring the annual scrimmage back.

The Hokies return 16/24 starters (give or take a player who has yet to announce a sixth-year return), and will be hoping to hit the ground running under the new staff to show an immediate return to the days of controlling the ACC - or previously, Big East - that were so familiar until about a decade ago. Fans having the chance to observe position battles at some key spots like quarterback, receiver, and cornerback could be quite the treat.

Further details on timing, capacity, and other coverage will be revealed at a later date.