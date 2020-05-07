A second former Kansas Jayhawk will suit up in the Orange and Maroon when football returns. Wide receiver Evan Fairs announced his commitment to Virginia Tech this evening.

The 6-3, 210-pound Fairs was a significant contributor in Lawrence as a true sophomore, catching 24 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown, but he was injured as a junior and redshirted after four games. He sat out the majority of his redshirt junior season after opting to consider spending his fifth year of eligibility elsewhere. That place will be Blacksburg, Virginia.

After a good talk with my parents and the coaches I have decided to commit to Virginia Tech!! Let's get to work 💪🏾 #Thisishome #Hokienation pic.twitter.com/pQAxvQtNPJ

A two-star in the class of 2016 out of Richmond (Texas) Foster High School, Fairs joins fellow former Kansas player Khalil Herbert, a running back, in spending his final year of eligibility as a Hokie. However, he played a much less significant role at KU than did Herbert, who was a full-time starter for multiple seasons as a Jayhawks.

Fairs should be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer, and while the Hokies lost leading receiver Damon Hazelton to the transfer portal themselves (he'll play out his eligibility at Missouri), the returns of Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson could make significant contributions unlikely for Fairs. Occasional contributions should be the expectation, unless he has far more in the tank than he was ever given the opportunity to show at Kansas.

The Hokies have multiple scholarships slated to be unused in 2020, and he has just one year of eligibility remaining, so Fairs's arrival shouldn't have any lasting impact on the roster limits.