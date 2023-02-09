Virginia Tech was looking good, early on a 18-16 lead at the 10:20 mark. Is this high scoring basketball? No but we often see this from the Hokies, a slow start till about midway through the first half then boom, they'll turn it on right? This was anything but the case Wednesday night, over the final 10 minutes of the first half Mike Young’s side recorded only nine more points. This drought includes being 0-7 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile the eagles were soaring, they knocked down 46.7% from beyond the arc and 46.9% of their overall attempted shots. Tech on the other hand was 38.5% from the field, okay not bad. 15.4% from the three point line however was not good. For a team who relies so heavily on their ability to knock down threes this simply was not cutting it.

Tech went into the half down by 12, 39-27. Yet most inside Cassell thought this would be a tale of two halves. Unfortunately, we were wrong although Tech mustered better numbers from the field averaging 44.4% and a much better 42.1% from beyond the arc. The momentum just was never there. It felt like the squad as a whole was maybe a bit hungover from the massive UVa win last Saturday. The only player who really looked alive in the second half was Grant Basile. Basile knocked down a very big 25 points during the final 20. The only problem was a lack of contribution from other players. What usually makes this team so dangerous is that there are so many options. There are six players who at any time can get you double digits and four of those players could drop 20 points with relative ease. So when every “option” besides Basile went a combined 14-41 you really are a bit speechless.

As the game wore on Boston College would continuously snuff out any Tech momentum. As a matter of fact the Eagles held a double digit lead from the 11:44 mark until just the final 59 seconds. That includes a near four minute dry spell for the Hokies. As the clock was entering its final seconds a Pedulla three and a quick layup afterwards gave hope to the Cassell fandom. Then all of a sudden a missed free throw by Quinten Post and two converted Justyn Mutts free throws and Tech is down by just four with 18 seconds left. That is as close as it would get though as two converted free throws by Chas Kelly III and two missed threes by Grant Basile sealed up a very underwhelming night.

Virginia Tech’s NCAA bid chances are quickly dropping so when they travel to Indiana to take on fellow strugglers Notre Dame on Saturday it is a must win for the 14-10 Hokies.