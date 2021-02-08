HokieHaven - Hokies slide slightly, but remain in polls

The Orange and Maroon dropped two spots to No. 18 in the Associated Press poll, and a single spot to No. 17 according to the coaches. That follows a blowout loss to Pittsburgh and an overtime win against Miami, both on the road.

Other ACC teams in the poll include No. 9/9 Virginia and No. 17/19 Florida State. Louisville, North Carolina, and Clemson are among the conference's teams that are in the "others receiving votes" category. The Hokies also played No. 5/4 Villanova in the non-conference slate.

Depending on other results around the country, a win over Louisville next weekend (VT's midweek game against Florida State, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed indefinitely due to contact tracing in the Seminoles' program) could see Mike Young's squad reach a season-high ranking in a week's time. The previous peak was No. 15, back in the Dec. 7 edition of the poll (the Hokies lost the following day to Penn State).

VT was briefly ranked No. 9 during the course of the 2018-19 season, the only other year in recent memory in which the team reached the national polls with any sort of consistency.