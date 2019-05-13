Hokies sitting firm in the top five for Quentin Williams
It's list-cutting season, and plenty of recruits are narrowing the scopes of their recruitments. That was good news for VT in the case of Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creed defensive end Quentin Willia...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news